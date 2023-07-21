Redmi 12 5G (23076RN4BI) with Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC and 8GB RAM Appears on Geekbench

Redmi 12 5G smartphone with model number 23076RN4BI has appeared on Geekbench benchmarking site today.

The phone has scored 916 and 2106 in single-core and multi-core performance. The phone is powered by Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset and 8GB RAM. It will ship with Android 13 OS as well.

Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 is a 4-nanometer processor from Samsung and it contains two A78 cores with 2.2GHz speed and six A55 cores with 2.0GHz speed. It’s indicated by the codename SM4450 and will support FullHD+ display, 120Hz refresh rate, and a camera sensor of 108MP. It also comes with Quick Charge 4+ Technology, Qualcomm Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 5.1 support.

Redmi Note 12R would be rebranded as Redmi 12 5G for global markets and the Indian variant has appeared in this Geekbench listing. This model number 23076RN4BI has already appeared in BIS and IMEI certifications. This phone is also expected to be released in other markets.

Poco M6 Pro 5G with model number 23076PC4BI and Redmi 125G are both rebranded versions of the Redmi Note 12R smartphone which was released in China last year. Note 12R had the same Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset as well. The designs of these phones are expected to be similar.

Renders of Redmi 12 5G are out in the public. It’s expected to come with a 6.79 inch LCD display with FHD+ resolution and 90Hz refresh rate. The aspect ratio supported will be 20.5:9 and the phone will have a 5MP front camera for selfies and 50MP + 2MP dual camera sensors for the main camera at the back. The MIUI 14-based skin will be added on top of the Android 13 OS.

The phone will have an internal storage capacity of 256GB and the battery capacity would be 5000 mAh. The charging speed supported will be just 18W.

Featured Image: Redmi Note 12R