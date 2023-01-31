Museum Map in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Might Be Back Soon

The Valderas Museum map from the Modern Warfare 2 beta mode might come back with a new update.

The beta version of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 featured a map that was excluded from the game before it was launched officially.

In October 2022, much before this game was launched, Activision organized a beta event for the game.

During this event, gamers had a glimpse of the maps and the multiplayer gameplay they could look forward to during the launch of the full-fledged game. This event gave fans the opportunity to try their hands at game modes like Hardpoint, Team Deathmatch and Domination which will be offered with some of the fresh maps that were to be a part of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.

While most of the maps from the beta version made it to the final version, Valderas Museum didn’t. The initial plan was to have 11 maps in the game. However, when the game was launched, it featured only 10. Fans, who had seen a glimpse of the map during the beta event, were surprised to see it missing from the final version of the game.

The developer sharing a reason behind the map not being a part of the map would have been nice but nothing of this sort was done. However, there is some good news for fans who were missing this particular map. There is a decent possibility of it being added to the game in an update that will be rolled out in the near future.

On Twitter, @charlieINTEL posted a picture from the Valderas Museum map. This was a strong hint about it being brought back in Modern Warfare 2, no doubt. Since the map was active in beta mode, it should be ready to be given a full-fledged release. During the beta event, some players pointed out that the Valderas Museum was too big for one to engage in 6v6 gameplay. Therefore, there is a good chance of Infinity Ward compressing its size before including it in the game.

Both Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 are in Season 1 Reloaded. February 15 is when Season 2 will be launching. Earlier, there were plans of launching Season 2 in early February. However, it got delayed by a few weeks because of a bunch of reasons.