The Elder Scrolls VI Rumor Suggests Alternative Location For The Game

While a new The Elder Scrolls VI rumor has come to the fore and attracted the attention of players, many are not too sure of its authenticity!

In June 2018, Bethesda Softworks released an official announcement teaser for The Elder Scrolls VI. The teaser registered an impression instantly and many players started looking forward to the sixth game in the popular action role-playing franchise. Though it’s been almost five years since an announcement about the game was made, there is no sign of it releasing in the near future.

There were a lot of speculations about The Elder Scrolls 6 being set in Hammerfell. Now, a recent rumor suggests that High Rock, which happens to be the home of the Redguards, would serve as the base for the much-awaited game. There are also claims about the game featuring events that unfold 200 years after the period in which Skyrim is set in. The rumor also states that there will be an NPC character who will be looked upon as a mentor in the game.

Recently, there were some reports suggesting The Elder Scrolls VI will be a part of the Xbox showcase that has been planned for next month. However, according to a recent rumor, the upcoming game will not be a part of the lineup.

At the moment, Bethesda Softworks is busy giving the final touches to Starfield which is slated to release in September. It is a very important project for the gaming studio and one can expect it to start the production process of The Elder Scrolls 6 in a full-fledged manner after getting through Starfield’s release.

While the aforementioned rumor has created quite a stir in the gaming community, many are not too convinced about its authenticity. On various social media platforms, many players have confidently asserted that there is no truth to these rumors. Since The Elder Scrolls VI is at least a few years away from its release, there is no way for one to find out how credible these rumors are.