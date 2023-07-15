New GTA Online Update Brings Fresh Content In The Game

The new GTA Online update, which is free for download, offers a lot to the player base!

Not just Grand Theft Auto 5, Grand Theft Auto Online, too, has been around for a decade now. While GTA 6 is currently being developed, there is still a lot of time for it to arrive. Because of this, Rockstar Games continues to release updates for both GTA 5 and GTA Online.

In June, Rockstar released a very important San Andreas story expansion for GTA Online. Recently, a new update for the game was rolled out for free. This update is quite significant as it brings a bunch of fresh content that players can enjoy. There are a couple of returning features in it as well.

Apart from getting back armored truck robberies, the new weekly update for the game has brought in several other interesting elements. The new update gives players the opportunity to participate in exciting robberies that are fun and challenging at the same time. Players can now expect to come across trucks loaded with cash across different areas in Los Santos.

Because of this new update, one can now see trucks dropping off $50,000. The chance of players making good money in the game is now much higher than before. This is a good time for players, interested in in-game money, to try out the game. By making the right moves, they can earn a lot of cash quickly.

According to the official press release, some of the new features that have come into the game because of this new update are double GTA$ and Rockstar Points that can be earned by trying out the Running Back mode of the game. Players should also be happy with the return of Special Vehicle Races and Issi Classic Races.

Players might also find this update useful as it offers lucrative discounts on vehicles. While you get a 40% discount on the Överflöd Imorgo and Ocelot Swinger, a 30% discount has been offered on the Mammoth Tula, Enus Deity and Cheval Taipan. Those who are interested in acquiring a Mammoth Streamer 2016 should know that there is a 20% discount on it.