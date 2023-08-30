New Minecraft Leak Indicates Towards The Game Receiving Automated Crafting

A new Minecraft leak has pointed out that the game might be receiving automated crafting soon.

While the rumors have not been confirmed, they seem to have surfaced twice!

Minecraft was launched as a sandbox game way back in 2011. In the last 12 years, the game has gone from strength to strength and has amassed a huge following for itself. One of the reasons behind the popularity of the game can also be attributed to the fact that Mojang has been releasing updates for it regularly. Since the game is being refreshed with new content at regular intervals, older players keep coming back and newer players keep joining in.

The Trails and Tails patch was one of the major updates released for the game in the last couple of months. There was also the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles DLC which received a very good response from the fans. While the fans have been quite happy with these updates, they are now looking forward to newer content being rolled out to the game.

Many of the features that one sees in Minecraft have been derived or built upon mods put together by the community of fans and creators. A new Minecraft leak suggests that the game might receive automated crafting through a new update that will be launched in the near future.

A Twitter user, who identifies themselves as Roger Badgerman, claimed that elements like mob votes, camels and archeology will soon be introduced into the game. This claim was made by the user a long time ago. Since then, the account of the user was taken down. At that time, many assumed Roger Badgerman to be a gaming professional working with Mojang.

Now, a YouTube Short uploaded by Canman18 states that a new user was seen teasing automated crafting on Twitter recently. Interestingly, the user behind this account used certain terminologies that were also used by Badgerman. This particular account, too, has now been taken down. Many are of the opinion that the new account, too, belonged to Badgerman.

At the moment, it is a little difficult to say whether the two accounts belonged to the same individual. However, it is interesting to note that both shared the same information and each of them had their accounts taken down.