Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite, Galaxy Tab A9+, South Korea’s Galaxy Jump 3 (M44) Get Android 14 OS Updates

In the last few days, two Samsung Galaxy A-series tablets and a rebranded M-series device for South Korea, known as Galaxy Jump 3, have received an OS upgrade to Android 14.

Galaxy Tab A7 Lite

Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is an entry-level tablet and the users of this tab in the USA are getting the Android 14 OS update with One UI 6.0 update. It’s worth noting that the brand had already released this update to its South Korean users a couple of months ago. The firmware version for this update that’s for all carrier-locked phones is T227USQU8DXB4. The size of the update is quite big and it’s recommended to download this using a Wi-Fi network. The update also brings with it December 2023 security patches.

Galaxy Tab A9+

Galaxy Tab A9+ is a budget A-series tablet released in mid-2023. It’s now getting an update in some Asian and European countries. The device is getting One UI 6.0 update based on Android 14 OS. The firmware versions are X216BXXU1BXA7 and X216BXXU1BXA9 and some of the countries getting the update are India, Philippines and Indonesia. Alongside the Android 14 upgrade, it also brings December 2023 security updates.

Galaxy Jump 3 in South Korea

Galaxy Jump 3 is the rebranded version of Galaxy M44 for South Korea. The phone initially launched last year with Android 13 OS and is now getting updated to Android 14 with One UI 6.0. This is the first major OS upgrade this device has received since its launch. The firmware version is M446KKSS2BXC4 and owing to the big file size, we recommend you to connect to Wi-Fi before downloading the update. It brings with it the latest March 2024 security patch updates as well, which are intended to fix several vulnerabilities in the previous versions.