Realme C65 (RMX3910) Moniker Spotted in TDRA; Certified in TUV, EEC and TKDN Websites

Realme smartphone with model number RMX3910 has appeared on UAE’s TDRA certification website today, along with its moniker Realme C65.

The same model number has also recently appeared in multiple other certification sites like Eurasia’s EEC, Indonesia’s TKDN and TUV Rhineland certifications. While EEC and TDKN certificates didn’t reveal anything about the smartphone, TUV certification has confirmed the battery capacity and charging specs of the device.

The phone will support a maximum charging speed of 45W and the battery capacity is found to be 4880 mAh (typical capacity), which would be 5000 mAh (rated capacity) when it gets launched. The model hasn’t appeared in any other certifications yet so we don’t know anything about the chipset or other specs of the smartphone.

Realme recently launched the Realme C67 4G smartphone last December. It also launched Realme C51, C53 and C55 last year. So Realme C65 seems to be the first C-series phone from Realme this year.

Realme GT Neo 6 Series

Realme is also working on releasing GT Neo 6 series phones which include GT Neo 6 and GT Neo 6 SE. While the base variant is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor, the GT Neo 6 SE will have Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 as its chipset.

This is from the recent leaks that emerged in the last couple of weeks. However, the model number or other specs are not known yet. Rumored specs indicate a 1.5K OLED panel, 24GB RAM, 1TB internal storage and a 5500 mAh battery.

Realme Narzo 70 Pro

Realme Narzo 70 Pro is another phone that the company is working on. The design of the phone is already revealed and a few specs are doing the rounds online. The camera sensors include one with a 100MP OmniVision sensor with OIS, one IMX890 sensor with OIS and a 50MP sensor. The display will be of AMOLED type with 2000 nits brightness and the phone will support Air Gestures and it will include 10+ gestures.

