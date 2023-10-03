New Rockstar Games Post on X Leads Fans To Believe It Is GTA 6 Release Date Confirmation

The new poster, which is supposed to promote new merchandise, has ignited the imagination of fans who have been waiting to hear something about GTA 6 from Rockstar Games.

Once Rockstar Games made an official confirmation about the next game in the GTA franchise being in the development phase in February last year, fans have been wondering as to when it will be released. While Rockstar has largely remained silent on the game, leakers have not missed an opportunity to spread rumors and leaks pertaining to the game.

Also Read: GTA 5 Actor Ned Luke States The Much-Hyped GTA 6Will Be Worth The Wait

While some of the leaked information could have some substance to it, Rockstar hasn’t confirmed anything from its end yet. The one thing every GTA fan has been wanting to know is when the much-awaited game will finally be released. While some leakers have pointed towards a 2025 release, a bunch of industry experts have been of the opinion that the game could arrive as early as next year as it has been in the development process for a while.

Recently, a post on X (formerly known as Twitter) by Rockstar Games fuelled fresh discussions about the game. The gaming studio’s official C handle uploaded a fresh poster featuring the new Happy Moon Festival in GTA Online. The background of the poster, which featured a ‘VI’ shaped light, caught the attention of GTA fans.

This particular image is fervently being discussed in the gaming community and fans believe that it has a direct connection with GTA 6. A large number of GTA fans went on X and shared their reaction and thoughts on this particular poster. A particular user, who goes by the handle @DANNYonPC, tweeted, “GTA VI confirmed”.

Happy Moon Festival! Play GTA Online anytime this week to get the Red Happy Moon Tee and join the festivities: https://t.co/s0i54l6HoW pic.twitter.com/C8UVIGXL4j — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) September 29, 2023

The Red Happy Moon Tee, which one can see on the aforementioned poster, was first seen in a weekly update rolled out for GTA Online. While the poster seemed to have been designed to highlight the new merchandise that has been released, the ‘VI’ in the poster is what fans are truly intrigued by. Many fans believe that it symbolizes the fact that GTA 6 will be launching soon.

Also Read: GTA 6: New ‘Teaser’ Shared By Rockstar Games Gets Fans Curious

There have been a lot of speculations and discussions around the launch date of GTA 6. X user @MarxxChris, who happens to be a reputed GTA insider, has said that there is a very strong chance of Rockstar introducing GTA 6 in a formal manner on October 26, 2023. The insider also stated that Rockstar would drop hints about the date in different ways and players have to be observant enough to see them.