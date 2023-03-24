The Elder Scrolls 6 Release Date: Here’s When You Can Expect The Game To Be Launched

If we go by the release cycle of Bethesda, The Elder Scrolls 6 is unlikely to get a release before 2027.

It was in 2018 that The Elder Scrolls was announced officially. When this happened, fans felt that the game would get a release very soon. It has been seven years since The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim was released and till now, one hasn’t received any update about the release of The Elder Scrolls 6. Fans are increasingly getting impatient and when the game will be available for them to try out.

Also Read: The Elder Scrolls VI: Xbox Might Reveal ‘Exclusivity’ Plans Soon

Ever since Fallout 3 came out, Bethesda Softworks has adhered to a 3-4 year release cycle. Once they launch a game, one is pretty sure that the next title would come out after 3 or 4 years. Even some of the executives working with Bethesda like Pete Hines have stated that Bethesda will stick to this release cycle for some time.

The last few titles launched by Bethesda have followed this release cycle. Starfield, the next release by Bethesda, was supposed to fit in that timeline, but it ended up getting a little delayed. Starfield happens to be an open-world sci-fi title that has some elements borrowed from Fallout and Elder Scrolls. While the development process for Starfield started in 2015, 2018 is when Bethesda started working on The Elder Scrolls 6.

Also Read: The Elder Scrolls 6 Xbox Exclusivity Confirmed By Internal Documents, Claims Sony

We know that Starfield is scheduled to release this year. Keeping that in mind, one could have assumed that The Elder Scrolls would come out in 2026. However, it is important to remember that video game development cycles in the modern world have become much more elaborate. Therefore, expecting The Elder Scrolls 6 to release in 2027 would be more realistic. One expects Bethesda to work more proactively towards developing the game once Starfield gets an official launch.