Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra (Codename: ‘Q6A’) Could Be in the Making

Samsung usually announces its Z line of foldable smartphones every year and it’s expected to launch Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 smartphones somewhere around July this year.

However, rumors suggest that Samsung might be planning to release a third model, namely the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra, in addition to the Z Fold 6 device that’s already planned.

This information was revealed by Roland Quandt and he claimed that the new foldable smartphone dubbed “Z Fold 6 Ultra”, had the codename “Q6A” and would be priced higher than the regular model Z Fold 6.

What if I told you the Galaxy Z Fold 6 (Q6) was the "cheap" new foldable and there is a new "Ultra" (Q6A) coming up? That's what's going on according to what I hear on the streets of Barcelona. #MWC24https://t.co/fNesmk1C0Y — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) February 28, 2024

While earlier rumors pointed out that Z Fold 6 will have another variant that is cheaper than the base variant (like an FE or a Lite variant), this information states otherwise.

Speculations

While the specs of the phone have not been leaked yet, what we can guess is that there could be support for S-Pen and a camera sensor under the panel. If there will be an ‘Ultra’ variant, then we can expect slightly bigger batteries and a better processor, display and memory capacity. However, we’ll have to wait for more information to emerge.

Other rumors pointed to the fact that the company has been working on a rollable smartphone which could also act as a foldable smartphone. This was indicated to be released in 2024 but so far there’s not been much news around this device either. So we can’t assume that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra could be linked to this device with a rollable form factor.

Z Fold 6 Specs

Galaxy Z Fold 6 renders were revealed a few days ago and they indicate that the device will have flat edges and a boxy design. Phantom Black is one of the color variants and the display on the inner side is tipped to be 7.6 inches when stretched and on the top, it’s expected to be 6.2 inches, when measured diagonally. Z Fold 6 would be shorter and wider than its predecessor Z Fold 5. We except Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 to power the Z Fold 6 device.

Featured Image: Z Fold 6 CAD Renders (from Smartprix x Onleaks)