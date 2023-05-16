Nokia TA-1576 and TA-1582 Bag TUV and China’s MIIT Certifications

Two Nokia phones with model numbers TA-1576 and TA-1582 have appeared on a couple of certification websites.

The models have been approved by Element Materials Technology (EMC) and also by China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) body.

While we don’t get any clue about the specs of Nokia TA-1576 and TA-1582 from these certifications, what we can confirm is that these models belong to a feature phone with 4G LTE connectivity. From EMC certification, we get to know that the models will have 2.75W charging support as seen from the 5Vdc, 0.55A ratings.

Almost all Nokia feature phones have the same charging speed and the battery will be of removable type. The battery capacity is most likely to be 1400 to 1500 mAh. Nokia 6300 4G, Nokia 2660 Flip phone, Nokia 8210 4G, Nokia 110 are some of the recently released phones that have the same battery and charging specs.

Apart from this, nothing else is known about the specs of the phone yet and these models haven’t been spotted in any other certifications.

Nokia TA-1573

Recently, the Nokia TA-1573 model passed the FCC certification in the US and it also revealed the images of the phone. The images of the phone, especially the rear design seemed like it would be similar to Nokia G60 5G smartphone. It also matched the design of Nokia Venom smartphone that was leaked recently. However, this could also be a slimmer variant of the Nokia XR21 smartphone, which was a rugged phone.

Taking a closer look at the camera module revealed that the phone will have a 65MP AI camera. It could also be released as the Nokia G61 smartphone. The FCC certification confirms that the phone will be US-specific and rumored specs indicate that the phone will be powered by Snapdragon 480+ chipset, 4GB and 6GB RAM variants, Android 13 OS and a 5000 mAh battery.

