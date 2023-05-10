Oppo Reno10 Pro 5G (CPH2525) and Reno10 Pro+ 5G (CPH2521) Get TDRA Certifications

Upcoming Oppo Reno10 Pro and Reno10 Pro+ 5G smartphones have received certifications from the TDRA website.

The model numbers and monikers of both phones have appeared today. Oppo Reno10 Pro 5G has the model number CPH2525 and Reno10 Pro+ 5G has the model number CPH2521. TDRA certification is essential for all telecommunication devices releasing in the UAE. With this approval, we can confirm that the phones will be available for sale in the United Arab Emirates region. No other information has been obtained from this certification.

Also Read: OPPO CPH2531, CPH2565, OnePlus Nord 3 5G (CPH2493) and Realme RMX3830 Approved by TKDN Authority

The variant of Oppo Reno10 Pro+ 5G that is slated to be released in China appeared on the Geekbench benchmarking website yesterday. It had the model number Oppo PHU110. The appearance confirmed the presence of the processor which is the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. It has a maximum clock speed of 3.0GHz. The listing also confirmed that the phone will have 16GB RAM and will be shipped with Android 13 OS.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

This Chinese variant PHU110 also appeared on China’s CCC website which confirmed the charging support of 100W for this smartphone. Apart from this, there are no other confirmed specs about this phone known so far.

Renders of the Oppo Reno10 Pro smartphone were released last week and the images revealed that the phone will have a triple camera setup at the rear and a 6.7-inch display. It will have a Full HD+ resolution and a 32MP selfie camera.

Also Read: OPPO Find N3 Design Revealed Via Schematic

While Oppo Reno10 Pro+ 5G will have Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, Reno10 Pro 5G is expected to be powered by Dimensity 8200 SoC. Reno10 Pro+ is expected to have a 50MP primary sensor at the back along with 8MP and 64MP telephoto camera. The selfie camera is expected to be a 32MP sensor and the device will have 4700 mAh battery capacity, 16GB RAM and 512GB storage capacity.