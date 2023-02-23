Redmi Note 12 4G (23021RAAEG) Bags Several Certifications Ahead of Release

Redmi Note 12 4G smartphone is the much awaited release from Xiaomi and it’s likely to release very soon globally.

Thanks to the large number of certifications this smartphone has been getting of late, we know that the phone is gearing up for release in several countries. The moniker of the model number 23021RAAEG was confirmed as ‘Redmi Note 12 4G’ in the TDRA and NBTC certification websites.

The phone has also been certified in US FCC, Singapore’s IMDA and has also appeared in IMEI database listing too. From the FCC listing, we knew that the phone will launch with MIUI 14 OS. Though the phone has appeared in multiple certifications, none of them revealed anything concrete about the specifications of the phone.

Redmi Note 12 5G Specs

The company had launched Redmi Note 12 5G smartphone in India early in February. It had 6.67-inch AMOLD display, 120Hz refresh rate and Full HD+ resolution with 1200nits brightness at the peak. The phone is powered by Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 SoC, has 6GB RAM support and 128GB internal storage capacity as well. Additionally, the phone has Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection and shipped with Android 12 OS out of the box.

It boasted of a three-camera-sensor setup at the rear side with primary sensor consisting of 48MP and there are two other sensors namely 8MP and 2MP for ultra-wide and macro respectively. The selfie camera sensor is 13MP and battery capacity is 5000 mAh. Fast charging support of 33W is also included.

Rebranded Redmi Note 10 Pro?

If we are to go by the past rumors, some reports suggest that this phone could be a rebranded version of Redmi Note 10 Pro. But this is not confirmed so we suggest you to take this with a pinch of salt. However, we can’t rule out this possibility altogether as we’ve seen several rebranded phones from Xiaomi/Redmi in the recent past.