Vivo Pad 3, iQOO Pad 2, iQOO Pad 2 Pro, Vivo Watch 4 Receive 3C Certification

A recent 3C certification listing indicates that the Vivo Pad 3, iQOO Pad 2, iQOO Pad 2 Pro, and Vivo Watch 4 from the two brands approved by China’s 3C authority.

There have been talks about the iQOO Pad 2 and iQOO Pad 2 Pro tablets under way apart from the Vivo Pad 2. Vivo and its sub-brand iQOO have been impressing users with their wide range of offerings. Interestingly, it was just last month that Vivo launched its Vivo Pad 3 Pro tablet in China with a Dimensity 9300 chipset.

Vivo Tablets

The recent 3C listing shows three tablets with the model numbers PA2455, iPA2453, and iPA2475. The model numbers starting with “I” are devices from iQOO.

The device with the model number PA2455 is anticipated to be the Vivo Pad 3. According to the listing, the tablet is equipped with a 44 W charger. Going by past statements, this will be the first tablet to sport a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chip under the hood.

Regarding the other two listings about the model numbers starting with “I”, the iPA2453 model is likely to be the iQOO Pad 2. This tablet also comes with a 44 W charger. It is possible that the iQOO tablet could be a rebranding of the Pad 3.

The third listing with the iPA2475 model number is expected to be the iQOO Pad 2 Pro. This tablet is supported by a 66 W charger. This tablet will most likely be a rebranded Vivo Pad 3 Pro.

Vivo Watch 4

Along with the tablets, there is a smartwatch listing associated with the model number iWA2356A. This will most probably be the Vivo Watch 4 that is in the pipeline from the manufacturer. The listing specifies that the power adapter for the smartwatch will have to be bought separately.