OnePlus Pad 2 to Feature Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Chipset, According to a New Leak

OnePlus has been in the news release recently as the manufacturer is working on the OnePlus Pad 2, its flagship tablet.

A tipster recently put up a post on the popular X platform indicating that the OnePlus Pad 2 tablet would be released in the second half of 2024.

The same tipster, Max Jambor, has now once again posted another note above the previous post. This note indicates that the tablet will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. There is no tablet in the market so far with this chipset although there are speculations of the Xiaomi Pad 7 Pro having the same chipset.

As of now, there is no confirmation about this detail or any other features of the tablet and it must be taken with a pinch of salt. It is expected that more details will be known for sure in the latter half of 2024.

OnePlus Pad 2 Pricing

OnePlus Pad 2 price is anticipated to be higher than its predecessor. The OnePlus Pad was the manufacturer’s first tablet last year and came with a Dimensity 9000 chipset. This tablet carried a price tag of 499 Euros in Europe, which is about $455. The new tablet is likely to cost more because of the change in chipset to Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. It is slated to be priced at around $540.

The OnePlus Pad was a rebranded version of the Oppo Pad 2. There have been talks in the recent past about Oppo working on the launch of the Oppo Pad 3 in China with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. There is a likelihood that the tablet will arrive in May along with the Reno series. It is possible that the OnePlus Pad 2 will be a rebranding of the Oppo Pad 3 and will be targeted at the global market.