OnePlus Ace 3V Likely to be the First Smartphone with Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3

OnePlus launched the OnePlus Ace 3 in China and a rebranded version of the smartphone under the name OnePlus 12R globally at the start of the year.

Recent news revealed that the manufacturer is planning to unveil two more Ace smartphones, OnePlus Ace 3V and Ace 3 Pro in the following months. The Ace 3 Pro is expected to launch in the second quarter of 2024 while the Ace 3V is likely to go official in China in March.

Chip Details

According to one of the most recent posts by a tipster, OnePlus will be the first smartphone brand to incorporate the upcoming chip with the model number SM7675 from Qualcomm. While the official name of this chipset is not known, the tipster refers to it as Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3.

Incidentally, earlier reports point to the fact that the SM7675 model chip will mostly be announced by Qualcomm in March. The tipster Digital Chat Station claims that its architecture will be identical to that of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3.

The other smartphone OnePlus Ace 3 Pro in the pipeline is slated to have a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip under its hood.

Other Ace 3V Specifications

Past rumors indicate that the OnePlus Ace 3V will come with a flat display that supports an OLED panel plus a 1.5K resolution and a 120 Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is also expected to house a huge 5,500 mAh battery with 100 W charging support and exceptional battery life.

There are talks that the smartphone will come with 8 GB and 16 GB RAM variants supporting 128 GB and 256 GB storage respectively. It is also rumored that the camera setup will be borrowed from the predecessor Ace 2V that had a 64 MP primary camera, an 8 MP triple camera setup, and an auxiliary 2 MP camera at the back. On the front, the Ace 2V had a standard 16 MP camera.

The Ace 2V was confined to the Chinese market and a rebranded OnePlus Nord 3 with some tweaks was made available for the global market. If OnePlus decides to follow the same strategy, the smartphone may arrive globally with the name OnePlus Nord 4 or 5 featuring striking similarities to the OnePlus Ace 3V.

