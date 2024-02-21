Vivo V2354A Benchmarked with Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC and 8GB RAM

Upcoming Vivo smartphone with model number Vivo V2354A has appeared on the benchmarking website, Geekbench.

The listing has appeared in Geekbench version 4.4.0 and the Vivo V2354A model has scored 3199 and 7931 points as single-core and multi-core scores. The codename of the motherboard as seen on Geekbench is “parrot” but this codename is also shared by Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 and Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipsets.

Also Read: Vivo V30 Pro (V2319) Gearing up for Launch Soon, Hints BTSIG Listing

However, the listing indicates the presence of Adreno 613 GPU, which confirms that this is indeed the Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset. Other specs found on Geekbench are Android 14 OS and 8GB RAM. The highest clocking core has a speed of 2.21 GHz and there are two such cores. The other 6 cores clock at 1.96 GHz speed.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 is a fairly new chipset that was released in June last year. It supports 5G and has powered quite a few mid range smartphones like Redmi Note 12R, Redmi 12 5G and Vivo Y200e 5G.

The model number V2354A has not appeared on any certification websites to date! So we have no idea or information about this model. We’ll have to wait for more details, leaks, and certifications to emerge so we can get to know more about this device.

Also Read: Vivo Y03 (V2332) and Vivo V30 Lite/Y100 4G (V2342) Bag Multiple Certifications

The presence of ‘A’ at the end of the model number indicates that this could be a China-only model. A similar model number Vivo V2354 has appeared in the database of EEC but even this model’s specs and details are still under wraps.

Vivo has plenty of phones lined up for launch this year. Today Vivo Y200e 5G is all set to go live and Vivo V30 Pro 5G will be launched on the 28th of this month. Later in April, Vivo is expected to release Vivo X100 Pro+ and Vivo V40 Lite 5G smartphones in China. But we’re not about the release dates yet. Vivo Y100t went official just yesterday.