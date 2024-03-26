OnePlus Nord CE 4 (CPH2613) Gets Bluetooth Certification Ahead of Global Release on Apr 1

Model number CPH2613 which belongs to the OnePlus Nord CE 4 smartphone has appeared on the Bluetooth Certification website.

The mobile phone supports the latest version of Bluetooth, version 5.4. Apart from this no other specs of OnePlus Nord CE 4 are confirmed from the listing.

The same model number has already bagged certification from India’s BIS and has also popped on the Geekbench benchmarking website. The Geekbench listing confirmed the processor of the phone as Snapdragon 7 Gen 3. The GPU coupled with this processor is Adreno 732.

The official website of OnePlus has a dedicated page for the Nord CE 4 smartphone and some specs can be seen as well. Fast SuperVOOC charging with a speed of up to 100W allows users to get a day’s worth of power in just 15 minutes. This is the fastest charging supported by any Nord phone released so far.

The phone will have an AMOLED display of 6.74 inches with FHD+ resolution, 120Hz refresh rate and it’s ideal for long gaming sessions. There is no alert slider as evident from the images of the phone seen on the official website. The phone is available in two color variants namely Black and Green. The battery capacity is 5500 mAh and there are 8GB RAM, 256/512GB storage variants available too.

The rear side has two camera sensors placed vertically and an LED flash as well. The camera sensors will be 50MP and 8MP and the selfie camera sensor at the front will be a 16MP one. The front camera will support videography of up to 1080p quality at 30fps whereas the rear sensors support 4K resolution at 30 and 60fps speeds and 1080p videos at 30, 60, 120 fps speeds.

OnePlus Nord CE 4 is a rebranded version of the OnePlus Ace 3V that was released in China on Mar 21. Nord CE 4 is slated for release in India on Apr 1.