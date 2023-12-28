OnePlus Open Obtains OxygenOS 13.2.0.203; OnePlus 9RT Gets OxygenOS 13.1.0.595 Update

OnePlus recently released a new update for its devices, namely OnePlus Open and OnePlus 9RT.

Let’s check out the versions of the update and what they bring.

OxygenOS 13.2.0.203 update rolled out to OnePlus Open

OnePlus Open available in India, Europe, and North America regions receives the OxygenOS 13.2.0.203 update. The build number of the update is CPH2551_13.2.0.203(EX01). This OTA would be incremental. Now, it has reached a small portion of users and will gradually reach to larger number of users in the upcoming days.

This update will implement improvements in terms of camera, system, and communication. OnePlus Open is known to be one of the most contemporary devices but it is yet operating on Android 13. The newest update will not modify that status. However, it will provide a few required improvements. The update’s size is 190.66 MB and it incorporates the December 2023 Android security patch.

It provides improvements in terms of system stability, touch control system, and network stability and compatibility. Also, it resolves a shutter lag problem that may arise while the Nightscape toggle is disabled.

OxygenOS 13.1.0.595 update rolled out to OnePlus 9RT

OxygenOS 13.1.0.595 is released to the OnePlus 9RT in India. Its build number is MT2111_13.1.0.595 (EX01). With this update, the device will have improved system stability. Except for the system stability, the update doesn’t bring any other prominent improvements to the device.

The corresponding OTA would be incremental. It will be rolled out to a small portion of users. It will be gradually rolled out to more users in the coming days. If users encounter any bug in the update, it is advised that they can type *#800# on Google Dialer and send it on a pop-up window.

The OnePlus 9RT is about to receive the OxygenOS 14 stable update. The reason is the device has already obtained the OxygenOS Open Beta 2 as well as Open Beta 1 updates. The devices namely OnePlus 11 Series, OnePlus 10R, OnePlus 10 Pro, OnePlus Pad, and OnePlus Nord 3 can already receive the OxygenOS 14 stable update.