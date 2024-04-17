Samsung Galaxy A54, S21, S21 FE, S23 FE Get April Security Updates; S22, Tab S8, Flip 4, Fold 4 to Get AI Features via One UI 6.1

Samsung rolls out security patch updates and One UI updates for its smartphones from time to time.

The security updates address vulnerability issues while One UI updates are usually new features and performance enhancements. Some smartphones have now started receiving the April security updates while a few others have started receiving the latest One UI update.

Samsung Galaxy A54

The smartphone has started receiving the update that is associated with the firmware version A546BXXS7BXD1 in Europe. Smartphones on the Verizon network in the US received the update a few days ago.

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy A54 5G and Galaxy A34 5G Specs Leaked; Verizon Galaxy S21 FE 5G Gets One UI 5.1

Samsung Galaxy S21 Series

Users in Europe received the security for the complete Galaxy S21 series a few days ago. Now, the manufacturer has started rolling out the update for carrier-locked handsets in the US. This update is associated with the firmware version G99xU1UESAFXD1.

The Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, and Galaxy S21 Ultra will receive the update with the build numbers G991U1UESAFXD1, G996U1UESAFXD1, and G998U1UESAFXD1 respectively.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

The smartphone has started receiving security updates across various countries in Latin America, the US, and Europe.

In Latin America, users can avail the update with the firmware version G990EXXU7FWK6. On the other hand, the update has started rolling out for carrier-locked handsets in the US on AT&T, T-Mobile, Metro PCS, and Dish networks with the firmware version G990USQSAFXD3.

Also Read: Galaxy Z Fold 5, Flip 5, and Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S21 FE Get Security Updates

For the European market, the smartphone has started receiving the update with the build number G990BXXS7FXD2.

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE

The international variant of the smartphone received the update last week. Following this, the carrier-locked models on T-Mobile and Metro PCS networks have started getting the update patch with the firmware version S711USQS3CXD2. It addresses 45 security issues. The update is expected to start rolling out on other networks soon.

One UI 6.1 update for Samsung Galaxy S22 Series, Tab S8, Z Flip 4 and Z Fold 5

The manufacturer has confirmed that these smartphones and tablets will receive the One UI 6.1 update in early May this year. This update will allow them to be enriched with a horde of Galaxy AI features.

Also Read: Galaxy Tab S9 FE, Samsung Galaxy S22 Series, Galaxy A34, A52s, A53 and Z Flip 3 Get April 2024 Security Updates

Some new features that the update will offer are AI-generated wallpaper, Transcript Assist, Browsing Assist, Note Assist, and Chat Assist. Circle to Search with Google, Live Translate, Edit Suggestion, Interpreter, and Generative Edit are some other features.