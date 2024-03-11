OnePlus Ace 3V (PJF110) Benchmarked with Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 SoC, 16 GB RAM

OnePlus Ace 3V smartphone with model number PJF110 has appeared on the Geekbench benchmarking website today revealing its specs.

One of the key confirmations is the presence of the new chipset that will power the OnePlus Ace 3V smartphone. The octa-core chipset seen on the Geekbench listing belongs to the upcoming Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 chipset from Qualcomm.

Three A520 cores clock at 1.90 GHz and four A720 cores clock at 2.61 GHz. The Cortex-X4 prime core clocks at a max speed of 2.80 GHz although it was expected to be bumped up to 2.90 GHz. The processor is coupled with Adreno 732 GPU which we can confirm from this listing. The model number for this chipset is SM7675 but it’s not mentioned on Geekbench.

Last month, Qualcomm announced two chipsets with model numbers namely SM7675 and SM8635 and their specs. While the monikers of the chipsets weren’t revealed, we have been able to map them with the leaks to guess their names, thanks to the Geekbench listings.

The upcoming Realme RMX3851 smartphone was the first one to appear with SM8635 chipset and Adreno 735 GPU. And in today’s listing for OnePlus PJF110, the specs match with the information leaked earlier and we can confirm that this matches with the specs of SM7675, which is the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3.

The phone has scored 1853 and 4986 points in single-core and multi-core performance. The listing shows Android 14 as the OS and 16GB RAM present in it. The codename of the motherboard is mentioned ‘pineapple’.

Ace 3V was touted to be the first smartphone to come with this chipset and today’s Geekbench listing has confirmed this. The model number PJF110 has already appeared in China’s MIIT and CCC certifications.

Specs and leaked schematic reveal that there will be three camera sensors on the rear, 5500 mAh battery, 100W fast charging and up to 1TB storage capacity in its top variant.

Featured Image: OnePlus Ace 3V design schematic