OPPO A78 5G IMDA Certified, Launch Seems Near

OPPO A78 5G with CPH2483 model number has been certified by the IMDA authority of Singapore. It is not the first time that the device has been spotted on a certification platform. In recent weeks, the OPPO A78 5G has been approved by the FCC and Bluetooth SIG authorities. Hence, it appears that the A78 5G will launch soon in multiple markets.

OPPO A78 5G Name Appears in IMDA Certification

The IMDA certification reveals that the CPH2483 model number belongs to the OPPO A78 5G. It mentions that the device will support connectivity features like 5G, LTE, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, NFC, and GPS.

Also Read: Vivo iQOO Neo 7 SE (V2238A) Geekbench Listing Spotted, Reveals Dimensity 8200’s Performance

The OPPO A78 5G appeared in the database of Bluetooth SIG authority in October. It revealed that the device will run on ColorOS 13 and carry support for Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity.

The FCC certification revealed that the device may house a 5,000mAh battery, which may support 33W fast charging. The device measures 163.8 x 75.04mm, which is similar to that of the OPPO A77 5G, which indicates that it may house a 6.56-inch display. Nothing else is known about the device.

The OPPO A78 5G is expected to succeed the OPPO A77 5G, which debuted in June this year. The A77 has a 6.56-inch IPS LCD panel that produces an HD+ resolution of 720 x 1612 pixels and a 90Hz refresh rate. The device comes preloaded with ColorOS 12.1-based Android 12 OS. It has a side-facing fingerprint scanner.

The OPPO A77 5G is powered by the Dimensity 810 chipset. It offers 4GB / 6GB of RAM and 64GB / 128GB of storage. The 5,000mAh battery of the A78 supports 33W fast charging. It has an 8-megapixel front-facing camera. The device’s back panel has a 48-megapixel primary camera and a 2-megapixel depth assist lens. It comes in two colors: Midnight Black and Ocean Blue.