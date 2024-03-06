Oppo PJF110 and Oppo PJY110 Bag China’s MIIT Certifications

Two new Oppo smartphone model numbers Oppo PJF110 and PJY110 have been certified by China’s MIIT website.

The listing confirms that the phones support 5G connectivity. But apart from this, no other specs have been revealed. The images of the phones have not been uploaded either.

While Oppo PJY110 has been spotted for the first time, we have already seen PJF110 in another certification in China. PJF110 obtained Radio certification, a couple of months ago. Rumors suggest that this device could be the upcoming Oppo K12 smartphone.

These devices don’t support Satellite connectivity. As a result, the model numbers can’t be those of the Oppo Find X7 Ultra Satellite edition slated for launch later this month. This also confirms that these belong to a new phone that will be launched a few months from now.

The model number of the Find X7 Ultra Satellite variant is PHY120 and the brand has already launched the Find X7 and X7 Ultra devices. The same model number has already bagged certifications from several websites such as CCC and TENAA in China, the Bluetooth SIG website and Geekbench.

Find X7 Ultra Specs

Oppo Find X7 Ultra comes with a 6.82-inch display that supports a display resolution of 3168×1440 pixels. The refresh rate is variable, ranging up to 120Hz. The chipset that powers the phone is Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. This is a 4nm chipset that is coupled with Adreno 750 GPU.

It comes with two RAM/storage variants namely 12GB/16GB RAM and 256GB/512GB respectively. UFS 4.0 storage speed is supported. ColorOS 14 skin will be applied on top of the Android 14 OS that comes with this device.

The rear camera has a quad-sensor setup with as many as four 50MP sensors. The Selfie camera has a 32MP sensor fitted to it. It has a 5000 mAh battery and 100W SuperVOOC charging.