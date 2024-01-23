Realme 12+ 5G (RMX3867) and Oppo Reno11 F 5G (CPH2603) Bag TDRA Certification

Oppo Reno11 F 5G and Realme 12+ 5G have been spotted in UAE’s TDRA certification.

With the Reno11 F model number CPH2603 already being certified by multiple entities such as the IMDA, TKDN and TUV, it is safe to assume that the phone is being prepped for launch soon.

Also Read: Oppo F25 to Launch Next Month; Likely to be the Rebranded Oppo Reno11 F

Realme 12 series is gearing up for launch on January 29th. The Realme 12 series will include the Realme 12 Pro and the Realme 12 Pro+. We may not have an official confirmation of the specs now but we can confirm some of the rumored specifications of the 12-series phone.

Realme 12+ 5G

The top-of-the-line variant, Realme 12 Pro Max is expected to feature a curved display inspired by the Rolex watch. It will run Android 14 out of the box, powered by the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 processor coupled with 8GB RAM and 256 GB. The other variants in the lineup including Realme 12+, 12 Pro and 12 Pro+ may have lower specifications to cut down costs. The Realme 12+ 5G certified in TDRA is the base variant of the series.

Oppo Reno11 F 5G

The Oppo Reno11 F 5G will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7050 processor if we are to go by the rumored specifications. While all smartphones run on the latest Android version, they will have manufacturer-specific changes to the UI. ColorOS 14 will be wrapped on Android 14 in this variant which uses a 5,000 mAh battery for long-lasting battery life.

Release Dates

While the Realme 12+ 5G (RMX3867) will be launched on Jan 29, the Oppo Reno11 F 5G (CPH2603) doesn’t have a confirmed release date yet. Rumor mills indicate that this is nothing but a rebranded Oppo F25 for India which will be released next month.

Also Read: Realme 12 (RMX3866) Gets 3C Certification; Realme 12 Pro, 12 Pro+ Details Leak

The TDRA certification and other certifications bagged by this phone confirm that it’s gearing up for launch soon and the smartphone could be launched in a couple of weeks in different regions.