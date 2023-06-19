Overwatch 2: Major Invasion Update To Be Revealed Next Week

Blizzard has confirmed that the official reveal of the Overwatch 2 invasion update, which will happen next week, will enlighten players about many aspects related to it!

The Overwatch 2 Invasion update, which is expected to be huge, will be revealed next week. Blizzard itself has confirmed this. Those who have tried out Overwatch 2 know that the game is quite different from the original Overwatch and often ends up surprising the players with many unique elements. Overwatch 2 can be best described as a free-to-play shooter game. The game has been quite successful at releasing updates regularly and increasing its player base steadily with time.

The popularity of Overwatch 2 further increased with the introduction of new PvE elements and interesting characters. Some of the newer battles could only be witnessed in Overwatch 2 and that’s one of the many things that made the game special for players. There was a time when fans expressed their disappointment over a bunch of Overwatch 2 PvE elements being omitted from the game so that the PvP and seasonal game modes could be focused on. However, now Blizzard will be showcasing everything that was not omitted out.

Through its official Twitter account, the Overwatch team made it clear that a “deep dive” has been designed for Overwatch 2 Invasion on June 21 at 11 AM pacific time. As per the tweet posted by the team, the focus of the showcase will be on the story missions in Overwatch 2. These story missions, as ardent players would know, have been teased quite a couple of times by Blizzard. While Hero Mastery mode has been designed to showcase some of the unique characters in the game, there is also the PvP mode which is referred to as the Flashpoint.

📅 June 21 @ 11am PT Join us for a deep dive on Invasion Story Missions, Hero Mastery mode, the new core PvP game mode Flashpoint, and more coming in #Overwatch2: Invasion 👀 Learn More: https://t.co/fwdLRV1638 pic.twitter.com/VnNPnC1MWj — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) June 16, 2023

The gaming company has teased players about many other important details related to Overwatch 2 Invasion showcase. Based on the hints dropped by Blizzard, there is a possibility of the update introducing a few new cosmetics in the game. There is also a chance of a hero balancing element being added to the game.

Very soon, three PvE story missions will be introduced in Overwatch 2. These story missions will be spread across multiple geographic locations. There will also be a new co-op event titled ‘Underworld’that will revolve around King’s Row in the Overwatch map.