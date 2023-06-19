Red Dead Redemption 2: Graphics Mode In The Game Has a Life-Like Quality To It

The graphical fidelity in the Red Dead Redemption 2 game has gone a few notches higher with the arrival of a new mod!

Red Dead Redemption 2 recently got the chance to try out a new mod in the game which enables the creation of graphics that look extremely real and stand out in ways more than one. The response to this mod has been very positive so far and that is something that should make its creator very happy.

The mod, which has been put together by RusGame Tactics, has brought about a massive improvement in the quality of the graphics in the game. Apart from enhancing textures, the mod has had a very positive effect on several other aspects of the game including shadows, lighting and color correction.

RusGame Tactics has also listed the major improvements the mods effect has brought in Red Dead Redemption 2. Apart from ensuring the presence of the right white balance and color correction in the game, the mod has made players witness realistic sunsets and sunrises in the game for the first time. The color of the sky also looks much more natural now. The clouds look more prominently visible and there is a working HDR in the game as well.

The glare emanating from the surface of water, stones and roofs of different buildings is also now much sharper. The shadow effects were a part of the game earlier but they look a lot more impressive now. Even the lighting effects produced by fire lamps and a variety of other sources appear to be far more realistic now.

As far as the quality of graphics is concerned, Red Dead Redemption 2 was a massive improvement upon Red Dead Redemption. The arrival of this new mod will help Red Dead Redemption 2 further strengthens its credibility as a game that is committed towards offering players high-quality graphics.