PlayStation Plus Subscribers Now Have Access To Call of Duty: Warzone Odyssey Combat Pack

PlayStation Plus subscribers have greatly benefited as PlayStation has had a close association with Activision and the Call of Duty franchise for a while.

Call of Duty players has been quite happy about getting early access to several DLCs, betas and a lot more content.

The relationship between the two entities continues to grow stronger with the launch of Call of Duty: Warzone. Activision Blizzard, on Wednesday, launched a DLC for PlayStation Subscribers free of cost. Call of Duty: Warzone players received a pack comprising a Legendary Operator Skin.

The Call of Duty: Warzone Combat Pack (Odyssey) happens to be a free add-on offered to PlayStation subscribers. It has been released to commemorate the launch of Season Three of Call of Duty: Vanguard. At the moment, Call of Duty: Warzone. The Combat Pack (Odyssey) is exclusively available for subscribers of PlayStation Plus.

The Call of Duty: Warzone’s Combat Pack (Odyssey) DLC comes with eight distinctive items that one can collect. One of the highlights of this pack is the 60-minute long Double XP Token. Apart from it, you can check out the Survival Tactics Emblem, a Mercier Mini Weapon Charm, a Serpentine Watch and an All-Terrain Calling Card. Also included are two Legendary Weapon Blueprints. One of them is the Gold Hawk Blueprint and the other one is the Heavy Foliage Treatment.

Gear up in #Warzone and #Vanguard with an in-game bundle available at no additional cost ot PlayStation Plus members. Includes a Legendary Operator Skin for Padmavati Balan: https://t.co/IZT0KNrkxC pic.twitter.com/kToBSeMJEb — PlayStation (@PlayStation) May 4, 2022

One of the most lucrative rewards in Call of Duty: Warzone’s Combat Pack (Odyssey) happens to be a Legendary Operator Skin for PadmavatiBalan.The skin closely resembles a wide-brimmed hat which, in turn, has a lot of similarities with the Gurkhaterai hat. There is also a smart uniform that has been designed similarly to the Gurkha uniform from the ‘90s.

Given the fact that it is a free DLC pack, a large number of Call of Duty: Warzone players must have been thinking that a minimal amount of effort must have gone into putting this product together. However, when you try it out, you realize it is a well-packaged DLC pack that was created with a lot of hard work. It lives up to the high standards set by the previously released Call of Duty: Warzone content. Historical context has been taken into account while designing the Legendary Skin for PadmavatiBalan.

The Call of Duty Warzone Combat Pack (Odyssey) DLC can be procured from the PlayStation store for free. Once you acquire it, you will have complete access to the in-game content.