Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Third Seven-Star Tera Raid Event To Feature a Fan-Favorite Pokémon Species

For a while, fans had been looking forward to the third seven-star Tera Raid Event for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet and wondering what it would offer them!

The third seven-star Tera Raid Event of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet will be driven by Greninja. As fans would know, Greninja has been one of the most prominent species in the Pokémon franchise developed by Nintendo and Game Freak. The Pokémon, which has been often described as a ‘water-type starter’, will feature in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet for the very first time.

Tera Raids have been an important component in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. Five and six-star raids offer players several innovative ways to get hold of Herba Mystica, a specific type of item that proves to be highly lucrative for shiny hunters. Most raids in the game are conducted individually by players. However, the seven-star raids are designed differently.

These raids commenced with the arrival of the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Charizard Tera Raid Event. These raids have a reputation for being complex and difficult to go about. However, they offer players a chance to catch Pokémon that are beyond their reach in the newest games launched in the series.

The third seven-star Tera Raid Event, which is also the latest one, will feature Greninja as the ultimate boss. While this has come as a surprise to some, many were expecting it along the way. This particular event has been scheduled 00:00 UTC on January 27th, 2023 to 23:59 UTC on January 29th. It will also be organized from 00:00 UTC on February 10th, 2023 to 23:59 UTC on February 12th. During the course of this event, players will get the opportunity to obtain Greninja at Tera Raid dens that are marked out on their map.

All Greninja that will be made available during this event will feature the Mightiest Mark. This has been a long-followed tradition with seven-star raids. What this essentially means is that a player will have the opportunity to catch one Greninja per save file. Despite this, they will have the authority to enter into trading arrangements with other players via online play. During the Cinderace Tera Raid Event, Slowbro emerged as the unlikely hero. However, there is a good chance of it finding it difficult to gain the upper in a fight with Greninja.