POCO X6 5G Design Leaked; POCO X6 Pro to Release with Xiaomi HyperOS

POCO will soon release the X6 and X6 Pro models globally.

POCO X6 Pro would be the first smartphone to support the latest Xiaomi HyperOS. Before the official release of the POCO X6 5G series, an unboxing video revealed the design of the upcoming POCO X6 5G smartphone.

POCO X6 5G Design and Specs

POCO X6 5G series is all set to release on 11th January 2024. Ahead of the launch, the design of the X6 5G smartphone has been revealed in the smartphone’s unboxing video. The video has revealed the designs of the white and black variants of the smartphone. A blue variant is also expected to be released.

The design showcases the rear camera island and the area below the island is glossy. Two lenses are vertically located above each other. The third lens lies on the right side. The below portion depicts an LED module. Moreover, the phone will also feature a POCO and 5G branding.

POCO X6 5G unboxing of White & Black color options. Specs:

– 6.67" AMOLED, 1.5K, 120Hz

– Snapdragon 7s Gen 2

– 64MP + 8MP + 2MP

– 16MP

– 5100mAh, 67W

– 6.67" AMOLED, 1.5K, 120Hz

– Snapdragon 7s Gen 2

– 64MP + 8MP + 2MP

– 16MP

– 5100mAh, 67W

– Android 13, MIUI 14

Poco X6 5G is likely to be equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 8300 Ultra processor. The smartphone’s vanilla model is expected to be powered by on Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 processor. Its 6.67-inch AMOLED display could have a 1.5K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. It is anticipated that Vivo will disclose other specifications about the phone in the upcoming days.

POCO X6 Pro to Launch with Xiaomi HyperOS

Xiaomi has started releasing the HyperOS in India. The POCO X6 Pro would be the first phone to be equipped with this operating system. The smartphone is supposed to be a rebranded version of Redmi K70e.

Powered by Xiaomi HyperOS!#POCOX6Pro is truly the speedy performance quasi-flagship.🚀

Powered by Xiaomi HyperOS!#POCOX6Pro is truly the speedy performance quasi-flagship.🚀

You don't want to miss the global launch event on January 11th at 20:00 GMT+8!

Poco X6 Pro will come with the MediaTek Dimensity 8300 Ultra SoC. 5000mm VC cooling is implemented in these smartphones. They would have WildBoost 2.0 for gaming optimization. POCO is likely to disclose other features of this smartphone in the coming days.