Vivo Pad 3 to Offer Faster Charging and a Larger Display

Vivo will organize a launch event during the end of Q1 of 2024 in China. The brand is expected to reveal the Vivo Pad 3, Vivo X100s, Vivo X Fold 3, and X Fold 3 Pro in the event.

The tipster Digital Chat Station has revealed specifications about the Vivo Pad 3’s chipset, details, and fast charging support. Vivo Pad 3 is likely to be a major upgrade to the Vivo Pad 2.

Vivo Pad 3 Expected specifications

The rumored specifications of the upcoming Pad 3 tablet are described below.

Display

Vivo Pad 3 is anticipated to have a traditional design with huge bezels. According to the details revealed by the tipster, the Vivo Pad 3 will boast a 12-inch IPS LCD display that supports 2.8K resolution.

Processor

It is expected that the tablet will be equipped with the Dimensity 9300 chip which is also included in the Vivo X100 series and Oppo Find X7. The processor consists of a Cortex-X4 core (3.25GHz), three Cortex-X4 cores (2.85GHz), and four Cortex-A720 cores (2.0GHz).

Other specifications

The forthcoming tablet is likely to support 80W fast charging. The Mali-G720 Immortalis MP12 GPU is included. The details about the tablet’s battery capacity are undisclosed.

Other upcoming Vivo devices

The upcoming Vivo X Fold 3 phone will be equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset consisting of a single Cortex X3 (3.2GHz), two Cortex A715 and A710 cores (both clocking at 2.8GHz), three Cortex A510 cores (2.0GHz), and an Adreno 740 GPU.

Vivo X Fold 3 Pro phone is anticipated to be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset consisting of a single Cortex X4 core (3.3GHz), three Cortex-A720 cores (clocking at 3.15GHz), two Cortex-A520 and A720 cores (2.26GHz and 2.96GHz respectively), and an Adreno 750 GPU. Both these smartphones would come with a foldable AMOLED display that supports a 120Hz refresh rate.