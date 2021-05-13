Rambo and John McClane In-Character Models from Call of Duty Leaked

Though Call of Duty: Warzone remains extremely popular in the Battle Royale gaming space, important changes were brought in the free to play mode recently.

As predicted by leaks in the past, the Zombie plague in Verdansk became even more prominent. This, in turn, led one to a significant event that resulted in the map getting destroyed. That also paved the way for a new version of Verdansk which is set in the 1980s. in this particular version, many landmark areas can be seen in a new form and there are many new hotspots as well.

Apparently, apart from retro aesthetics this new version of Verdansk has several references to a crossover happening between multiple games. A while back, a confirmation put out by the official Call of Duty account on Twitter stated that the action franchise Rambo was entering the game via a brand new Operator that has been inspired by the memorable character portrayed by Sylvester Stallone in those films. While an official launch is scheduled to happen on May 20, some of the fans might have had an early preview of some of the plans that DLC will execute later this year.

An individual with the username _JohnnyUtahBraha picture of Rambo and John McClane on the Call of Duty: Warzone subreddit. This particular picture, according to the user, serves as an accurate description of how the two characters will be seen in the game. While nothing is official as yet, the operators are in sync with the information we have gathered so far based on the teasers released by Activision.

The response to the pictures and information released so far has been fairly mixed. If you go through the comments in the comment section, you will realize that a lot of fans are not happy with the way the characters have been reproduced for the game. Many have pointed out that John McClane’s head looks a lot larger and his body smaller than it should be. Rambo fans have complained about the character looking too thin and very different from how he appears in the movies. As Rambo was earlier included as a DLC character in Mortal Kombat 11, a lot of gamers have a fair idea about his character would be presented in a contemporary video game.

This crossover is expected to be just the beginning of one witnessing many such crossovers happening in the gaming world this year. Recently, a Call of Duty leaker claimed that The Terminator would also make an entrance in the game in the near future. There have also been strong rumors about Snake Plissken, another film based character, making his entry into the game.