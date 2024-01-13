Realme 12 (RMX3866) Gets 3C Certification; Realme 12 Pro, 12 Pro+ Details Leak

Realme 12 5G has been 3C certified. Before the launch of the Realme 12 Pro series, the details about some of its specifications have been revealed.

Also Read: Realme 12 Pro and 12 Pro+ Listed on TENAA Before the Launch

Details from 3C Certification

A Realme device with model number RMX3866 has made an appearance in China’s 3C certification database. The device is assumed to be the Realme 12 5G; however, its moniker is not yet finalized.

It has been featured in this database with the VCB7CACH / VCB7OACH power adapter. Since the charger can carry up to 11 VDC / 6.1A charging, the device may support fast charging (67W).

The Realme 12 Pro series will be released this month in China and other countries. Recently, the TDRA certification revealed that the Realme 12 Pro and 12 Pro+ have the model numbers RMX3842 and RMX3840 respectively. The TENAA certification has declared that Realme 12 Pro and 12 Pro+ in China have the model numbers RMX3843 and RMX3841 respectively.

Realme 12 Pro and 12 Pro+ Specifications Revealed

Memory and storage configurations

A report by Appuals indicates that the Realme 12 Pro will come in three configurations like 8 GB RAM & 128 GB storage, 8 GB RAM & 256 GB storage, and 12 GB RAM & 256 GB storage. The report states that the Realme 12 Pro+ 5G will be available in two configurations namely 8 GB RAM & 128 GB storage and 8 GB RAM & 256 GB storage.

Camera

Realme has formally acknowledged that its 12 Pro series will be equipped with an OIS-supported 50MP Sony IMX890 rear camera. The brand has also revealed that the Realme 12 Pro+ would contain a 64MP OV64B periscope telephoto camera. This camera will support 120x digital zoom, 3x optical zoom, and 6x lossless zoom. On the other hand, the Realme 12 Pro might come with a 32MP Sony IMX709 telephoto camera that supports 2x optical zoom.

Also Read: Realme Note 50 (RMX3834) Moniker Confirmed via NBTC Certification

Both these smartphones would contain an 8MP ultra-wide lens. Moreover, Realme 12 Pro and Realme12Pro+ phones could come with a 16MP and 32MP front camera respectively.

Color options

Realme 12 Pro will come in two color options namely Navigator Beige and Submarine Blue. The color options for the Realme 12 Pro+ are Navigator Beige, Submarine Blue, and Explorer Red.