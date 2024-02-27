Realme 12 5G (RMX3999) Will Have the Same Chipset as Realme 11 5G, Shows Geekbench

Realme 12 5G smartphone with model number RMX3999 has been benchmarked in the Geekbench website v6.2.2.

We have found that the processor that powers the Realme 12 5G smartphone is Dimensity 6100+ as indicated by the codename ‘k6835v1_64’. The phone has scored 738 and 1935 points in Geekbench’s single-core and multi-core test.

This is the same processor that powered Realme 11 5G smartphone released in July last year. This phone’s model number is RMX3780 and its Geekbench v6.2.2 scores are 736 and 1941 points respectively.

While rumor mills were pointing towards Dimensity 7050 5G chipset to be used in the upcoming Realme 12 5G smartphone, Geekbench has proven it all wrong, if we were to go by this listing.

However, what’s proven to be right here is a recent report that emerged stating that Realme 12 5G will be similar to Realme C67. This phone is a rebranded version of the 11 5G with minor changes in specs but shares the same design. Similarly, it seems the 12 5G is also going to be similar to C67 with minor improvements in terms of hardware specifications.

This phone, along with model number RMX3999, has bagged plenty of certifications in the recent past. The list includes Indonesia’s TKDN and Sertifikasi, Malaysia’s SIRIM, India’s BIS, US FCC and TUV Rhineland certification too.

The phone is expected to have 45W fast charging support, Android 14 OS and 5000 mAh battery.

Realme 12+ 5G and Realme 12 Pro+ 5G smartphones will debut on Feb 29 in Malaysia. We can expect Realme 12 5G alongside these two smartphones. The design of the phone, the specs and other information have all been in the news in the past few weeks and there is hardly anything to surprise the fans at the time of launch.