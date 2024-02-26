Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) US FCC Approval Reveals a Disappointing Spec

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) tablet with model number SM-P625 has bagged the US FCC certification today.

The tablet’s FCC documents don’t reveal key specs but we were able to find the battery model number as EB-BT725ABU. This is the battery used in the SM-T725 tablet, which is the Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e, released way back in April 2019. The capacity of this battery is 7040 mAh. The same battery was used in Galaxy Tab S6 Lite tablets released in both 2020 and 2022.

If the same battery will be used in the upcoming 2024 variant of the tab, it could be slightly disappointing to the fans since there’s no upgrade in the battery capacity. While the new chipset will offer slightly better performance and enhanced battery life, even a minor upgrade in the battery capacity would have been appreciated!

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Galaxy Tab S8 and Tab S9 FE have 8000 mAh battery. Galaxy Tab S8+, S9+ and S9 FE+ have 10090 mAh capacities while Galaxy S8 Ultra and S9 Ultra come with 11200 mAh. So a 7040 mAh battery in 2024 might not be a big deal, even though this is not a flagship and just a budget-friendly device!

Previous Generations of Tab S6 Lite

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite was first launched in May 2020 with Exynos 9611 chipset. Owing to the success of the tablet, Samsung decided to re-release the tablet again with the same name in May 2022. The 2022 version was powered by Snapdragon 732G chipset. Apart from this, almost every other spec was the same as the 2020 variant.

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy A55 5G, Galaxy F55 5G, Tab S6 Lite 2024 Spotted on Bluetooth SIG and GCF Certification Sites

Now, Samsung is planning to release the 2024 variant of the same tablet, Tab S6 Lite. This shows that the company wants to maximize the success of the S6 Lite tablet by releasing it again with the same name. Going by the launch timeline followed by Samsung in 2020 and 2022, we can expect the launch of S6 Lite (2024) in the month of May.

Certifications Bagged

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) has the model number SM-P625 and the variants are SM-P620 and SM-P627. The moniker of the tablet was confirmed by its appearance in the GCF certification we spotted last week. Model number SM-P620 appeared on the Geekbench benchmarking website with Android 14, 4GB RAM and Exynos s5e8825 chipset, which is Exynos 1280 SoC. This would certainly offer better performance than the previous-generation chipsets. Most of the other specs are expected to be the same.