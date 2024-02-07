Realme 12+ 5G (RMX3867) Will Have the Same Chipset as Realme 11 Pro+ 5G, Reveals Geekbench

RMX3867, the model number that belongs to Realme 12+ 5G, has appeared on the Geekbench platform, confirming its processor and other details.

Realme 12+ 5G smartphone will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7050 chipset, which is indicated by the codename of the chipset MT6877V/TTZA. The same chipset was also found in the Realme 11 Pro and 11 Pro+ smartphones that were launched in May 2023. It will be accompanied by Mali G68 GPU. The phone has 12GB RAM and Android 14 OS.

The Geekbench scores for the Realme 12+ are 958 and 2346 for single and multi-core performances. It’s similar to that of Realme 11 Pro+ 5G with model number RMX3771 which had 935 and 2330 as the scores. This indicates that the performance of Realme 12+ will be quite similar to that of the Pro+ version released last year.

RMX3867 has already appeared in Indonesia’s TKDN, US FCC, Malaysia’s SIRIM, Thailand’s NBTC and UAE’s TDRA certifications.

Another variant of the phone, RMX3866, has appeared on China’s CCC, MIIT and TENAA websites and also on India’s BIS website.

The TENAA listing confirmed a few key specs of the device, including the images of the smartphone. It will have a quad camera setup on the rear side along with an LED flash. The design looks pretty similar to the Realme 12 Pro series phones. There’s a vertical line in the middle of the phone and volume and power buttons are found on the right side. The color variant that has been spotted is Metallic Green and we believe there could be other colors too.

While Realme has already released Realme 12 Pro 5G and Realme 12 Pro+ 5G smartphones, it is yet to announce the Realme 12 and Realme 12+ devices. We’re not sure about the release date of this phone but given that it has bagged several certifications in the recent past, an official announcement could be near.