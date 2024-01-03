Realme 12 Pro and 12 Pro+ Listed on TENAA Before the Launch

The smartphones of the Realme 12 series with model numbers RMX3841 and RMX3843 have been certified in TENAA.

The brand is focusing on releasing these smartphones in various markets and will be soon launched in China and India. The model numbers of the Realme 12 Pro and 12 Pro+ have already been found to be RMX3842 and RMX3840 respectively, based on other certifications. Both these phones have appeared on the TENAA certification platform. On this platform, their model numbers are RMX3843 and RMX3841 respectively.

Realme 12 Pro and 12 Pro+ Expected Specifications:

The Realme 12 Pro and 12 Pro+ phones are expected to be equipped with the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC. The development of the SoC will be based on a 4nm process. It will have a Cortex-A715 core (2.63GHz), three Cortex-A715 cores (2.4GHz), and four Cortex-A510 cores (1.8GHz). These phones will have Adreno GPU.

They will have a rounded-edge OLED screen on the front. Both of them will feature a circular camera module on the rear. They will be equipped with a triple-camera system. It is anticipated that the Realme 12 Pro+ will come with an OmniVision OV64B periscope telephoto camera with 64MP resolution and 3x optical zoom support. There is no mention of its digital zoom support yet.

On the other hand, Realme 12 Pro will be equipped with an IMX709 telephoto camera with 32MP resolution and 2x optical zoom support. Moreover, it can support up to 20x digital zoom.

A careful look at the design of these phones reveals that they will have volume rockers and a power button on the right side. On the other hand, the left side will have no placements. The rear of both these phones will feature a round camera island. Moreover, they will have a plastic central frame.

The design of the upcoming Realme 12 series smartphones will be identical to that of the Realme 11 Pro series smartphones.