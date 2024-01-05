Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 5 Specs Revealed Ahead of Launch

Samsung is working on releasing a rugged tablet – Galaxy Tab Active 5 in a few months, globally.

Expected Specifications

Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 5 will be equipped with a protective cover. Its 8-inch long LCD display boasts a resolution of 1,920 x 1,200 pixels and has Gorilla Glass 5 protection. With an IP68 rating, it ensures protection against water and dust. The MIL-STD-810G rating ensures durability. Hence, it can be used in rugged environments. The tablet is likely to support shock resistance (from a maximum height of 1.2m).

The 5nm Exynos 1380 chipset powers the tablet. The memory and internal storage are 4GB/6GB and 64GB/128GB respectively. A microSD card slot (expandable up to 1TB) is included. It is likely to operate on Android 12.

The resolutions of the front camera and rear camera are 5MP and 13MP respectively. The rear camera supports F1.9 aperture, 4K 30fps video recording, and autofocus. Similar to other rugged tablets and phones released by Samsung, the tab includes a removable battery (5050mAh).

The tablet is likely to support Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi 6, 5G, and GPS connectivity. It also includes a headphone jack and a USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C port.

Tab Active 5 Design:

Although not yet released, the design of the tab has been revealed. The home button integrates a fingerprint reader. One of the sides features an Active Key. An S Pen will be included with the tablet. The design also boasts large bezels on each of the four sides.

It is expected that it will have various sensors like Gyro, Geomagnetic, Accelerometer, Proximity, Fingerprint, Hall, and Light. The Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 5</strong> tablet’s audio system incorporates two microphones and Dolby Atmos support.