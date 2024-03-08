Samsung Galaxy A52, Galaxy A52s, Tab S8 Series Get Software Updates; Galaxy S23 Series May Receive One UI 6.1 in March

Multiple Samsung smartphones including Samsung Galaxy A52, A52s and Galaxy Tab S8 series of devices have received security patch updates.

Let’s check what each device has received.

Samsung Galaxy A52

Samsung Galaxy A52 is one of the last devices to receive One UI 6.0 update based on Android 14. Plenty of Galaxy A-series devices have already received this update. Jan 2024 security patch updates are included too.

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy S23 FE, Unlocked S22, Galaxy A15 5G and Galaxy M13 4G Receive February Security Updates

Russian users received the Android 14 OS upgrade in Jan 2024. It’s now the time for users in Asia and Europe to get the update on their phones. The firmware version for this update is A525FXXU6EXB3. Galaxy A52 was released with Android 11 in the year 2021 and this is its third major OS upgrade and probably the last one. However, it will continue to receive the security patch updates.

Samsung Galaxy A52s

Galaxy A52s has received its 4th major update and gets Android 14 OS this time along with February 2024 security patches. The phone may also receive One UI 6.1 in the upcoming months. The firmware version for this update is A528BXXS6FXB7 and users in European countries like Denmark, Greece, Netherlands and Finland have received this update.

Galaxy Tab S8 Series

Galaxy Tab S8 series including Tab S8, S8+ S8 Ultra have received the February 2024 security patch updates through the firmware version that ends in CXB5. Users across Asian countries have received this update first for all variants of three models. Other regions can expect the update in the next few weeks.

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy S24 Series, Galaxy A13 4G, Galaxy M14 5G Receive Security Patch Updates

Samsung Galaxy S23 Series

After rolling out first to the latest Galaxy S24 series of phones, Samsung has now rolled out March 2024 security updates to Galaxy S23 devices including S23, S23+ and S23 Ultra. The firmware version is S91xUSQS2BXBD for this update and the patch updates offer plenty of fixes for vulnerabilities found in earlier versions. Users should note that the update is currently being rolled out to carrier-locked S23 devices in the USA.

One UI 6.1 update is expected to be offered to Galaxy S23 devices sometime next month for users across the globe and later this month for users in Korea.

Featured Image: Samsung Galaxy A52