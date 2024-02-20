Realme Narzo 50 5G, Narzo 50 Pro 5G, 9 Pro+ 5G, and 11x 5G Entitled for Realme UI 5.0 Early Access

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Realme has made four of its smartphones eligible for the Realme UI 5.0 early access version update in the Indian market.

These smartphones are the Realme Narzo 50 5G, Narzo 50 Pro 5G, Realme 9 Pro+ 5G, and Realme 11x 5G handsets. This update is a beta version update of the manufacturer’s recent custom skin Realme UI 5.0. Indian users using the aforesaid smartphones can check out the latest features of the custom skin on their handsets.

Since the Realme UI 5.0 Early Access Version is still in the beta stages, users are expected to be prepared for known and unknown issues while experimenting with its features.

Realme UI 5.0 Early Access Version

One of the newly introduced aspects of the update is the File Dock feature. The Aquamorphic-themed ringtones is another new feature that has been included in the update.

Apart from new inclusions, there are several enhancements as well. The system notification sounds and system animations have undergone an enhancement. The video and photo-related permission management system, system stability, smoothness of animations, system animations, and launch speed of apps are some other areas where the manufacturer offers an improvement with the early access version update.

Known Issues with the Early Access Version

Realme users checking out the Realme UI 5.0 Early Access Version may find that the sliding desktop function does not perform as intended with floating windows. However, this can be resolved by just pulling the status bar downwards.

Another issue that users can expect is the absence of the Glance Lock screen. Although this is not included in the early access version, it will make its presence felt in subsequent updates that the manufacturer will bring out later.

Users who wish to check out the early access version must enable Developer mode in their handsets and can start applying for the same through the software update application channel. The availability count is limited and those who do not get it will have to wait for the official version to roll out. It is important to ensure that the smartphone is not rooted, has the latest stable version of Realme UI custom skin installed, features at least 15 GB storage space, and has a minimum 60% battery charge.