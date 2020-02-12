[Updated: Oppo Reno S & Find X2 Pro] Oppo Smartphones CPH2015 and CPH2025 Certified in Russia

[Updated: Feb 12, 2020]

Oppo CPH2025 has been officially known to be Oppo Find X2 Pro smartphone, thanks to the multiple certifications the phone has obtained till now. First, the moniker appeared in Thailand’s NBTC website and then the phone was also found in Wi-Fi Alliance website, confirming the OS version to be Android 10. The phone had already been approved by Russia’s EEC website about 3 months ago and is expected to be launched during the MWC 2020 event in Barcelona.

[Updated: Dec 17, 2019]

We have spotted a certification listing on a website in Indonesia which reveals the official moniker of the phone with model number CPH2015. The phone will officially be called Oppo Reno S.

[Original: Nov 26, 2019]

Two new smartphones from the Oppo with model numbers CPH2015 and CPH2025 have bagged certifications in Russia.

The model numbers have been spotted in the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) website and they don’t reveal any other details about the phone other than the model numbers of the phones. So we’ll have to wait until these model numbers get certified in other countries for us to know more information about the specs and moniker of these phones.

Oppo Reno 3 is the next major release from Oppo and it is already in the limelight since early November. So these model numbers found today could belong to the upcoming Reno 3 smartphone. However, there are also rumors Reno S in the making so one of these models might also belong to Reno S.

Oppo Reno 3 Rumored Specs

In an event held last week in China which saw the official announcement of ColorOS 7, Oppo also confirmed that Oppo Reno 3 will be the first Oppo phone that will ship with ColorOS 7. Reno 3 will be a 5G smartphone and will offer dual-mode 5G support. No other specs or features about Reno 3 were mentioned in the event so everything is still under the wraps.

However, a few rumors have revealed some hints about what could be the specs of the phone. The phone will have several new wallpapers and offer better performance optimization when it comes to the use of memory, UI and voice assistant Breeno.

Since Reno 3 is an upgrade over the previous Reno phones including Reno2, Reno2 F, Reno2 Z, Reno A and Reno Z, we can expect some similarities in terms of specs and features. Oppo Reno 3 will have a display size of 6.5 inches and the phone is expected to boast 90Hz refresh rate. It will also have an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Reno 3 could be powered by the latest Snapdragon 735 SoC and offer 12GB RAM with up to 256GB storage variant options. The phone is expected to have a quad camera setup at the rear with 64MP sensor as its primary sensor. There could be a 32MP sensor for selfie camera.

The phone is expected to release in December this year and the certification in Russia has confirmed that this phone be heading towards Europe.