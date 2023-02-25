Samsung Galaxy A54 5G and Galaxy A34 5G Specs Leaked; Verizon Galaxy S21 FE 5G Gets One UI 5.1

Two Samsung Galaxy A-series models for 2023 that include Samsung Galaxy A54 5G and Samsung Galaxy A34 5G have popped up on the Google Play Console website.

Some of the specs of the phone are now available and the renders of the phone are also visible, thanks to the Google Play console listing.

Samsung Galaxy A54

Samsung Galaxy A54 5G smartphone has a single punch-hole display at the center of the screen for the front camera. The screen has Full HD+ resolution with 1080×2340 pixels and has 450 DPI screen density. The phone will feature the new Exynos 1380 chipset that is denoted by the code ‘Samsung s5e8835’.

It’s a 5nm chipset and is based on the EUV manufacturing process. It has 4 cores of Cortex-A78 that clock at 2.4 GHz and 4 cores of Cortex-A55 that clock at 2.0 GHz speeds. It’s coupled with a penta-core Mali-G68 GPU with 0.95GHz speed. The RAM present in the phone is 6GB and the phone will ship with the latest Android 13 operating system.

Samsung Galaxy A34 5G Samsung Galaxy A54 5G

Samsung Galaxy A34

Samsung Galaxy A34 5G has a U-shaped notch in its display and it supports an FHD+ resolution of 2340×1080 pixels and a screen density of 450 DPI. The chipset that’s powering this smartphone is MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC which is denoted by the codename MT6877V/TTZA.

Both Galaxy A54 and Galaxy A34 are expected to be launched at the Unpacked Event that will be held in March 2023.

Verizon Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G (2022)

Verizon has sent system update 8 to Galaxy S21 FE 5G 2022 variant and system update 14 to the Galaxy S21 FE variant. Both phones are getting the One UI 5.1 update which brings several enhancements to the phone along with security patch updates for the month of February 2023.

Version for Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G: TP1A.220624.014.G990USQU4EWAI

Version for Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G (2022): TP1A.220624.014.G990U2SQU2EWAI