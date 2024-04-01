Vivo V30e (V2339) Gets Bluetooth Certification Ahead of Launch; What Do We Know About This Phone?

Vivo smartphone with model number V2339 has been certified by Bluetooth SIG website which indicates that the release of the device is imminent and will happen in the next few weeks.

The Bluetooth listing of Vivo V30e shows that the version supported will be slightly older, v5.1. However, the moniker of the device has appeared for the first time.

The same model number has already appeared in Eurasia’s EEC and Indonesia’s TKDN certifications, hinting that this device will launch globally. But both these certifications, as usual, did not reveal anything about the device.

On the other hand, the same model (V2339) appeared on the Geekbench benchmarking website recently and there it confirmed the processor powering the phone. It’s Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset and the phone will have Android 14 OS and 8GB RAM in it.

Well, that’s the only piece of information we know about Vivo V30e as of now and have to wait for more leaks to emerge to know more. It’s not uncommon for Vivo to rebrand some phones in other regions by making minor changes to the specs. While we haven’t found this phone’s model number to share similarities with other model numbers, we might know more about this in the days to come.

Vivo V30 series already has three models released and they are Vivo V30, V30 Pro and V30 Lite. All are 5G-supported smartphones and V30 Lite was released in last December, other two phones were released in the first week of March this year.

Last week, Vivo launched Vivo V40 SE 5G in Europe and Vivo X Fold 3, X Fold 3 Pro and Pad 3 Pro in China. In April, we can see the launch of a bunch of smartphones in the Vivo X100 series including the likes of Vivo X100S, X100S Pro, X100 Pro+ and X100 Ultra smartphones.

