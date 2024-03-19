The Sims 4: Weird Issue with Pregnant Sims Highlighted by Players

The Sims 4 was developed by Maxis and published by Electronic Arts and released in 2014 as a life simulation game.

Since its inception, the game permits players to create as well as control virtual characters referred to as Sims. In a recent turn of events, a player has pointed out something odd about a pregnant Sims character on the popular Reddit platform. This has paved the way for a discussion on the topic in the game’s community among various players.

Also Read: The Sims 4 Devs Treat Fans With Another Final Fantasy Reference

Front and Back Normal but Side Shows Pregnancy

The Reddit user who goes by the name adluzz mentioned how a pregnant Sims character looks different from various angles. The user shared three images of a pregnant Sim captured from different angles to prove his/her statement. The Sims character appears completely normal from the front and back views. However, the same character shows the typical signs of pregnancy when she is viewed from the sides.

Some Reddit users have replied to the original post that there was nothing odd about how the Sims character in question is portrayed. They claim that it is perfectly normal for a pregnant lady to appear this way and share their experiences about how their back never revealed that they were pregnant.

The pregnancy concept was introduced in The Sims 4 along with many other significant aspects. The pregnancy aspect aims at helping gamers face the challenges and joys that parenthood has to offer.

Also Read: The Sims 4: Players Are Being Given Backyard Stuff DLC Pack For Free

Gamers can also use the Sims characters to provide them with guidance in different aspects such as careers, relationships, and even day-to-day activities. They can also engage in exploring neighborhoods, building and customizing houses as well as fulfilling the aspirations of their Sims. The game is loaded with a plethora of game packs, expansion packs, and stuff packs to provide gamers with additional gameplay options and content.