Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) Battery Capacity, Charging Speed, Price and Colors Confirmed

Samsung is working on re-releasing the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite tablet that was previously released with the same name in the years 2020 and 2024.

The model numbers of the device have started bagging certifications from across the globe, hinting at a launch pretty soon. Last week, we reported that the tablet appeared on the US FCC website and it also appeared in the Global Certification Forum (GCF) along with the moniker.

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 2024 (SM-P625) Certified for Launch in India

Tab S6 Lite tablet has also appeared on the Geekbench benchmarking website, which confirmed that the device will be powered by Exynos 1280 chipset developed by Samsung. The tablet has also been certified by India’s BIS confirming the launch in India.

Now, the tablet has bagged Finland’s SGS Fimko certification for the model numbers SM-P620 and SM-P625. The details revealed are charging speed and battery capacity. With a 9V DC and 1.67A rated charger, the supported charging speed will be 15W. The device will have a battery capacity of 6840 mAh, which is the rated capacity for the battery. The actual battery capacity will be 7040 mAh.

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) US FCC Approval Reveals a Disappointing Spec

This is in line with what we reported last week guessing the battery capacity based on the battery model number in FCC which was mentioned as EB-BT725ABU. So it’ll be the same battery capacity for the Tab S6 Lite (2024) that was also seen in 2019’s Tab S5e tablet.

Price and Colors

The tablet will be available in both LTE and Wi-Fi-only variants in Europe. The Wi-Fi variant will have a 4GB/64GB model and a 4GB/128GB model. The pricing will be 429 and 489 Euros respectively. There will be similar LTE variants but the pricing will be 459 and 519 Euros respectively.

Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 2024 tab will be available in three colors namely Light Green, Oxford Gray and Chiffon Pink.