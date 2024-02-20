Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Could Implement Changes Requested by Fans

Smartphone manufacturer Samsung has been offering Galaxy Z Flip and Galaxy Z Fold smartphones for the past five years in a row.

The smartphones have undergone various enhancements ever since they were first launched. However, fans have demanded improvement in some other areas too like a wider screen on the cover and an inner screen without the crease found in the Galaxy Z Fold 5. According to the latest news, Samsung has reviewed the demands of its fans and incorporated one of them in the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 6.

Square Form Factor of the Galaxy Z Fold 6

There were rumors in the past about Samsung planning to change the overall form factor of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 by opting for a wider cover screen like that of the OnePlus Open. A trustworthy tipster who goes by the name Ice Universe has now stated that the manufacturer is planning to give the inner screen of the Z Fold 6 a square aspect ratio. The sides of the inner screen will be sharper than that of the Galaxy Z Fold 5. Similarly, the center frame of the new smartphone will have flat sides like the Galaxy S24 Ultra.

Samsung also appears to be considering concerns raised by fans about the cover or outer screen of the Galaxy Z Fold series being very narrow and the difficulty in typing using the keypad on the screen. If the unfolded Z Fold 6 has a squarer profile, it will in all probability address these issues of the users. A few earlier reports indicate that the Z Fold 6 will be thinner than its predecessors.

Other Expected Specifications

The camera setup of the Z Fold 6 is slated to be the same as that of the Galaxy Z Fold 5. If so, the smartphone will sport a 50 MP primary rear snapper, a 10 MP telephoto camera, and a 12 MP ultrawide camera. The smartphone is also slated to have 10 MP and 4 MP outer and inner selfie cameras.

The Z Fold 6 is also expected to have a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, 12GB/16GB RAM, as well as 256GB/512GB/1TB storage, and a larger battery than before.

There may be a less-priced variant of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 without S pen compatibility.