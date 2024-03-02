Xiaomi Civi 4 and Redmi Note 13 to Feature Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 Chipset

Qualcomm is likely to release two new chipsets with the codenames SM7675 and SM8635 in March. They are expected to be named the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 and the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipsets respectively.

The Xiaomi Civi 4 and Redmi Note 13 Turbo are slated to arrive with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset along with the iQOO Z9 Pro and the Vivo Pad 3. On the other hand, the OnePlus Ace 3V is anticipated to be the first smartphone to house the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 chipset.

The Qualcomm SM8635 processor is said to be an eight-core processor comprising one 3.01 GHz Cortex-X4 cores, three 1.84 GHz Cortex-A520 cores, and four 2.61 GHz Cortex-A720 cores. While the frequency is slightly lesser than that of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, there will be no compromise to efficiency and performance.

Body and Display

The Civi 4 and the Note 13 Turbo are anticipated to have the same body style. They will be surrounded by a metal frame and be equipped with a glass back combining elegance and durability.

According to the most recent leak by a tipster, one of the smartphones will have a curved-edge display whilst the other will support a flat display. Both smartphones are slated to have 1.5K eye protection screens in different configurations like 2.7D deep micro-curved and pure straight.

While at first glance, the leak indicates that it is the Civi 4 that may come with both curved-edge and flat displays, a comment to this leak by the same tipster Digital Chat Station hints that the Redmi Note 13 Turbo is not going to be the first smartphone to incorporate the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset. This indicates that the Note 13 Turbo will be a smartphone with a flat screen.

Camera and Battery

The Xiaomi and Redmi smartphones will have 50 MP main cameras that may sport LEICA branding for improved imaging capabilities.

The two smartphones are also expected to feature a 5000 mAh or higher battery pack with 100 W fast charging.