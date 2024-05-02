Vivo X100 Ultra to Offer Better Night Photography and Telephoto Experience than Vivo X100 Pro

Vivo is expected to start teasing its upcoming Vivo X100 Ultra and Vivo X100s in China from next week.

This is around the same time a few Vivo and other brand smartphones will mark their arrival in their home market.

Vivo X100 Ultra Camera Specifications

Product manager Han Boxiao at Vivo recently put up a Weibo to create hype about the Vivo X100 Ultra among the public. According to the post, the low-light photography and telephoto resolution of the smartphone are far superior to that of the Vivo X100 Pro. A recent official poster of the X100 Ultra on the same platform showed three cameras enclosed in a round camera module.

Huang Tao, Vivo’s Vice President for Products praised the X100 Ultra in April as a professional camera that works like a smartphone. Going by this praise for the camera, it is expected that the smartphone will have a Sony LYT-900 50 MP primary camera with OIS support. There is also the anticipation of a 50 MP ultra-wide camera and a 200 MP periscope telephoto camera with 200 x digital zoom and 4.3x optical zoom.

The Sony camera is the same camera that Oppo and Xiaomi have opted for in their Oppo Find X7 Ultra and Xiaomi 14 Ultra respectively.

Other Specifications

As per reports, the Vivo X100 Ultra will feature a 6.78-inch AMOLED E7 display with 2K resolution and a 120 Hz refresh rate. The smartphone will also house up to 16 GB LPDDR5x RAM and 1 TB UFS 4.0 storage along with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip.

While the reports indicate that the smartphone will support 80 W fast charging, no information is available at the moment about the size of the battery. More information can be expected as the release date of the Vivo X100 Ultra draws closer.