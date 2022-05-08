Red Dead Redemption 2 Image Gives An Idea About Van der Linde Gang’s Hierarchy

Being a prequel to the first game in the RDR franchise, Red Dead Redemption 2 has a lot in common with the original game.

In the two games, you will come across several common concepts and themes. Both RDR and RDR 2 feature a variety of robust themes like morality, redemption and civilization. The one thing you will only find in Red Dead Redemption 2 is the equation shared by the members of the Van der Linde gang. This particular gang, as one would remember, was disbanded in RDR.

The narrative of Red Dead Redemption 2 traces the declension of the Van der Linde Gang and the issues the gang members have with each other. The game is known for its numerous elements that stand for different types of symbolism. Themes like rank and seniority are explored but in a very subtle manner.

A Reddit user named signore_rigatoni has put together an image that helps one familiarize oneself with the hierarchy followed by the gang. When you play the game, the two individuals who have assumed leadership-like positions in the gang are Hosea Mathews and Dutch Van der Linde. The other members, it seems, contribute to the activities of the gang in equal measures. While Pearson has been designated the role of the camp cook, the other members seem to have equal ranks.

In the image shared above, Arthur Morgan can be seen as someone who is very close to the leadership status in the game. Those who have played are aware of the fact that Arthur considers himself to be a workhorse in the camp.

The ranking seems to be based on authority enjoyed within the game by the different characters. Contrary to what a lot of players would have thought, the ranking does not give one an inkling of the fighting abilities of the characters. Sadie Adler is one of those who have been placed at the bottom of this list.

Interestingly, there is also a segment that has been designed for those who have been associated with the gang at different points but are not active participants at the moment. One of the names that pop up in this segment is that of Josiah Trelawny who has been described as the only earning member of the gang. Trelawny seems to have the freedom to join, exit, and re-join the gang as and when he pleases.