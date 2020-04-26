Red Dead Redemption 2 to Come to Xbox Game Pass on May 7; GTA 5 Bows Out

Two of the most popular games from Rockstar are exchanging places on Microsoft’s Xbox console.

Red Dead Redemption 2 and Red Dead Online will now be available for Xbox Game Pass subscribers starting May 7, 2020. On that very day, GTA 5 will cease to be available on Xbox Game Pass. The announcement on this is directly from Microsoft. The game set in the backdrop of the Wild West of the nineteenth century United States has action packed into it. Now, you can be part of the chase of the Van Der Linde criminal gang as they try to escape from adversaries including the law on Xbox One.

Game Pass Subscriptions Come with Options

Xbox One owners have the option to pay $10 a month and subscribe to the Xbox One Game Pass. You can play all the games in the console’s library. You can play the games on your PC as well. Now there is another premium subscription, which will require you to pay $15 a month. With this, Xbox Live Gold is also available in addition to the normal Game Pass subscription. The newly added DDR 2 won’t be available on PC, as per the announcement.

There is an option to play the game on your PC provided you buy it outright. It then becomes your possession and you can play it on any platform. Similarly, if you don’t wish to let go of GTA 5, you can continue playing by purchasing the game. GTA 5 is being offered to Game Pass subscribers at 20% off.

A Couple of Strong Characters in Red Dead Redemption 2

The Red Dead Redemption 2 gameplay revolves around three strong characters in the game. The gang leader Van Der Linde is not directly featured. It has two prominent gang members Arthur Morgan and John Marston. The second name is carried from Red Dead Redemption of which this DDR 2 is the prequel. You have a lot of opportunities for shootouts, hot chases through wild territory, considering that you are talking of the year 1899.

To fully enjoy the game Red Dead Redemption 2, you should have that fascination for life as it existed in the Western and Southern parts of the United States of America in the late1800s. You may have watched Hollywood movies featuring Clint Eastwood and others. Here you get the opportunity to play some of those characters yourself. It’s a survivor game.