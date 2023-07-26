Red Dead Redemption Remake: Fans Point Out The Issues With The ‘First Look’ Of The Game

While fans immediately got excited by the ‘first look’ of the Red Dead Redemption remake, it was soon discovered that things were not what they had imagined them to be!

When one makes a list of the most successful franchises in the gaming world today, one has to include Red Dead Redemption. The action-adventure gaming franchise, which has a western-theme to it, has been around for more than a decade now and managed to cater to gamers of different age groups.

For a while, one has come across rumors suggesting that Rockstar Games had been planning to come up with a remastered version of Red Dead Redemption which came out in 2010. There were also reports about the gaming company being interested in remastering GTA 4. However, with Rockstar channelizing all its energies towards the development process of GTA 6, those plans got canceled. The reports that came out later suggested that the remasters were put on pause and not canceled.

Now, it is being said that remastered versions of GTA 4 and Red Dead Redemption will come out by the end of this year. While Rockstar has dropped hints about an RDR remake being in the works, it hasn’t made an official announcement about the game yet. However, the rumors about the games continue to be bombarded.

According to an information dump on the ‘GamingLeaksAndRumors’ subreddit, the Red Dead Redemption remake will be released during spring 2024. It has also been stated that the Undead Nightmare expansion will be a part of it. Two screenshots, which are supposedly from the remake, have also been uploaded.

While many equated these screenshots with the ‘first look’ of the Red Dead Redemption remake, several players came forward and stated that these images belong to Red Dead Redemption 2. Soon enough, everybody realized that these images, indeed, belonged to Red Dead Redemption 2. With this, the excitement of fans came crashing down. Guess, one would have to wait a little longer for Rockstar to confirm the existence of a remastered version of Red Dead Redemption and release its first look.